Billy Eugene Gibson, age 72, son of Elza and Alma (Nash) Gibson was born April 26, 1945 in Valles Mines, Mo. He passed away August 4, 2017 at Kabul Nursing Home, Cabool, Mo.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Fred Nash; his wife Toni and a brother-in-law, Jack Sinclair.

He proudly served in the United States Navy from October 16, 1962, serving on Kitty Hawk, until he was honorably discharged on July 25, 1966.

Billy drove a truck hauling freight all over the United States for over forty years. His last employer was O&S Trucking; he worked for them for 17 years, retiring in 2007.

Billy married Pauletta Ross April 17, 1981, and to this union two children were born, Billy, Jr. and Coletta. They also welcomed his three daughters, Carolyn, Cynthia and Christy from a previous marriage.

He accepted God as his personal Savior at Second Baptist Church in Crystal City, MO.

He is survived by his wife of thirty-six years, Pauletta Gibson, of the home; his son, Billy Gibson, Jr. of Houston, Mo.; his daughters, Coletta Ipock and husband Wes of Cabool, Mo., Carolyn Barnes and husband Willy of St. Clair, Mo., Cynthia Perdoma and husband Ernie of Hyattville, Maryland and Christy Longshore and husband Jeff of Forney, Texas; four grandchildren, Kelsey Robinson, Cami Robinson, Brittney Barnes and Evan Barnes and a great-granddaughter, Ava Barnes; and his sister, Shirley Sinclair of Desoto, Mo.

Billy was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Memorials may be made to Hospice Compassus. Go to www.evansfh.com to send an online condolence.