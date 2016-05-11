Billy Ray Sikes, age 61, was born May 7, 1956 to Willie E. and Monie Mae (Bolden) Sikes in Hughes, AR. He passed away at his home in Licking on June 28, 2017 with his family by his side.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Betty, and his siblings; Charles Sikes, Bob Sikes, Donna Sikes, Leo Villareal and Jessie Villareal.

He is survived by his daughters, Dawn Sikes, Candy Olsen and Cooky Sutton all of Licking, MO; five grandchildren: Chasity Sikes, Jasmine Sikes, Corey Smith, Destinee Smith, Billy Sikes II and another one on the way.

Billy loved wood working, working with his hands, being outdoors and being with family and his grandchildren. He was a wonderful Dad and grandfather and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family respectfully suggests that donations be made to the Billy Ray Sikes Memorial Fund, C/O Evans Funeral Home. To send an online condolence, please go to www.evansfh.com.

The family hosted a Memorial gathering at the residence on Sunday July 2, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. Mr. Sikes was cremated under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.