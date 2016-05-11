Blanch Marie Ross, age 96, was born April 30, 1920 in Houston, Mo. to Adam “Estrel” and Delilah Caroline (Haney) Cole. She passed away April 4, 2017 in Houston, Mo.

Blanch grew up on Arthurs Creek in the Oak Hill community, the youngest of nine children. She attended Oak Hill School through the eighth grade, which was common in those days. During her teens she worked at Wests Variety Store in Houston.

Blanch married Eugene Ross on Sunday June 30, 1940 and moved into the home where she resided until her passing.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Eugene and her siblings, Johnnie Cole, Jim Cole, Everett Cole, Cecil Cole, Myrtle Dawson, Jewell Farmer, Mamie Miller and Edna Jarvis.

She was an active member of Houston First Baptist Church since May 14, 1939 where she taught Bible School, played piano and was active in WMU. Blanch was always there to share vegetables, pies and cakes with members and friends who were ill.

Gardening, mowing, painting and planting flowers to maintain an attractive “home place” were a great enjoyment to her. The outdoors was where she liked to be. Camping, fishing, squirrel hunting and introducing her grandchildren to Piney River were a priority. She also thought it important that her grandson knew where to dig night crawlers and her granddaughter knew how to cut up a chicken and roll a pie crust.

Blanch is survived by her son, Gerald Ross and wife Sonya of Jefferson City, Mo.; her grandchildren, Kassondra Ross and Matthew Ross and a great-grandson.

She was blessed to have a full and active life with lots of humor and many friends.

Memorials may be made to the Gideon’s. To send an online condolence, go to www.evansfh.com.

Services were held at 11 a.m. at Houston First Baptist Church Saturday, April 8, 2017 with Pastor Russ Stigall officiating. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were: Denny Thomason, Mark Manier, Todd Davidson, Don Miller, Ronnie Troutman and Wally Campbell. Honorary Pallbearers were: Carl Watson and Charlie Hartman.