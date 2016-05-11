Breana Richelle Geistlinger

July 10, 2018

Breana Richelle Geistlinger, age 21, of Salem, Missouri, passed away July 8,
2018, at Rolla, Missouri

Memorial visitation for Breana Geistlinger will be held Thursday, July 12, 2018
from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel. Interment will be at a later date.

Breana Geistlinger is survived by: Husband: Justin Geistlinger, Salem, Missouri; Mother: Shannon Frizzell, Salem, Missouri;
Father: Lee Sellers, Salem, Missouri; Brother: Dusty Sellers, Salem, Missouri; Sisters: Danielle Sellers, Salem, Missouri; Ashley Sellers, Salem, Missouri;
Lyndsey Sellers, Salem, Missouri; Jessica Wisdom, Salem, Missouri; Kaydence Sellers, Louisiana; Grandparents: Barb and Leroy Lane, Licking, Missouri;
Barbara and David Rhoads, Salem, Missouri; Great Grandparents: Elroy and BernaDean Schultz; Lonnie Robert Lane; Mother and Father in law: Sue and Roland Geistlinger, and Several aunts, uncles and cousins

Memorials may be made to Wilson Mortuary for Funeral Expenses and cards are available at Wilson Mortuary.

 

 

