Breana Richelle Geistlinger, age 21, of Salem, Missouri, passed away July 8,

2018, at Rolla, Missouri

Memorial visitation for Breana Geistlinger will be held Thursday, July 12, 2018

from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel. Interment will be at a later date.

Breana Geistlinger is survived by: Husband: Justin Geistlinger, Salem, Missouri; Mother: Shannon Frizzell, Salem, Missouri;

Father: Lee Sellers, Salem, Missouri; Brother: Dusty Sellers, Salem, Missouri; Sisters: Danielle Sellers, Salem, Missouri; Ashley Sellers, Salem, Missouri;

Lyndsey Sellers, Salem, Missouri; Jessica Wisdom, Salem, Missouri; Kaydence Sellers, Louisiana; Grandparents: Barb and Leroy Lane, Licking, Missouri;

Barbara and David Rhoads, Salem, Missouri; Great Grandparents: Elroy and BernaDean Schultz; Lonnie Robert Lane; Mother and Father in law: Sue and Roland Geistlinger, and Several aunts, uncles and cousins

Memorials may be made to Wilson Mortuary for Funeral Expenses and cards are available at Wilson Mortuary.