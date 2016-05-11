Britta Nicole Karnes, 29, of Licking, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at her home in Licking, Missouri.

Britta Nicole Karnes was born in Lufkin, Texas to Randy Kames and Bridgett Click on November 6, 1987. She attended elementary school in Edgar Springs, Missouri and graduated in 2006 from Licking High School in Licking, Missouri. Britta completed her associate degree in 2009 from Drury University. In 2010 she attended Texas County Technical College where she earned a Diploma for License Practical Nurse. She continued her education and earned a degree for a Registered Nurse, in 2012 in Houston, Missouri.

She worked several jobs while attending school, after she received her degrees she worked at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Missouri and Phelps County Regional Medical Center in Rolla, Missouri.

Britta was an amazing person. In her lifetime she had many professions, tried many new things. The one thing that always prevailed was her huge heart. She was a caregiver, an amazing mother; she was always willing to help anyone she could. She was a believer in Christ and enjoyed spending time with her family watching videos, playing sports, listening to music, watching movies, and reading. She loved to help others and her favorite experience in life was being a MOM.

She was engaged to Justin Creech on May 18, 2004. She is survived by her daughters, Brooke Creech and Ashlyn Creech of Licking Missouri; her mother, Bridget Click; father, Randy Karnes; siblings, Samantha Allison Karnes-Lewis and her husband, Blake Lewis; Skyler Visage, Will Karnes, Amanda Lynn Click-Curlee, Dalton Click, River Hance and Cassidy Davis; her step-father, Roy Click; her fiancé, Justin Creech; and a host of aunts, uncles, nephew and cousins as well as other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held at Fox Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 1, 2017, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Bob Karnes officiating. Interment was at the Beulah Cemetery near Beulah Missouri. Pallbearers were Willy Storm, Jon Karnes, Robert Karnes, Jimmy Hatcher, River Hance and Cherrie Thomas. Honorary pallbearers were Blake Lewis, Anthony Casso, Justin Creech, Roy Click, Will Karnes and Dalton Click.

Online condolences may be made at www.foxfh.net. All funeral arrangements were under direction of Fox Funeral Home.