Bruce E. Willis

Bruce Edward Willis, 62, of Licking, Missouri, passed away June 19th, 2017. He was born in Houston, Missouri, to EmerLees Francis (Meeker) Willis and Ervin Arthur Willis of St. James, Arkansas.

He is survived by siblings, Barbara, Wanda, Marilyn, Mike, Jimmy and Bill; nieces and nephew, LaShae, Cassandra, Blythe and two kids, Kari and Kurry “Bub”, and a lifelong friend, Jane Brooks; 10 grandchildren and many other friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ervin; brother, Tommy; nephew, Ryan; and niece, Christina Brotherton.

Bruce was a kind-hearted man who loved the outdoors. He loved having friends and family and neighbors around to have a good laugh. He also, enjoyed having a few cold ones and some Bloody Marys with his lifelong friend, Chris, at the river. Bruce loved fishing, gardening, and helping people when he could. When he had the chance to sit down he liked watching westerns with his good buddies Heath, Jenny, Mike, and Doug.

He will be missed by many and never forgotten.

Memorial services to be determined at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Midwest Cremation and Funeral Services.