Bruce Wayne Holland

Bruce W. Holland, age 61, died March 24, 2018 at Phelps County Regional Hospital after suffering multiple strokes. He was born April 21, 1956 to William Edward and Lillian Irene (Wheeler) Holland in Houston, MO.

He is preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother, Robert David and his son, Luke.

He is survived by his wife Patti; daughters, Jennifer Scott and husband Nathan of Success, MO and Angela McCloud of Houston, MO; a brother, Jerry of Kansas City, MO; two sisters, Carol Doss and husband David of Houston, MO and Ann Vandiver of Houston, MO; seven grandchildren, Victoria McCloud, Tyrell McCloud, Ashleigh Cornett, Chase, Taryne and Grace Scott and Madison Mitchell and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and very close friends.

On June 18, 1977, Bruce married Darlene Gifford and to this union one child was born, Jennifer Ann. They divorced in 1980. June 13, 1981 Bruce married his lifelong companion and love of his life, Patti (Partlow) Holder. They had one son, Luke Wayne.

Bruce grew up in Ellis Prairie, MO, attending school in Houston, MO. He would have graduated with the class of 1974, but instead he enlisted in the Navy in 1973 earning his GED and traveling the Mediterranean. He served two years active duty on the USS Santa Barbara. He wasn’t a big traveler after this as he always stated he had seen all of the world he wanted to during this time.

Upon coming home he went to work for a short time in the hospital/laundry at Ft. Leonard Wood. Bruce was an outdoorsman, so that didn’t last very long. He began doing construction, working on the highways with Howard Road construction. After a time he began his career building houses, working for Kenny Wheeler, Garnett Sliger and Wayne Hubbs. He also worked with the Garrett boys for a while. He took a few jobs through the years at Ft. Wood. After Tony Shelton got hurt he joined him on his farm in Ellis Prairie where he remained until disabilities forced him to retire.

He had a love for fishing, and was now able to devote any extra time he had to it. He spent a lot of time crappie fishing at the Lake of the Ozarks and Truman. He was determined to learn to catch crappie, which he was finally figuring out. He also loved fishing in Oklahoma and Arkansas when the white bass were on. He often told Patti “I’ll see ya when I get there.”

Bruce had a host of very close friends and loved spending time with them all, having large gatherings at their home until his health began to decline and he didn’t feel like cooking as he once had. After retirement he could be found most mornings at the Frying Pan eating early breakfast with the boys. From there he made his way down to the Success store to visit with the gang there.

Bruce was a loving husband, father and friend. He will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be Saturday March 31st, 10:00 to 11:00 am in Faith Fellowship Church.

A memorial service will follow at 11:00 in the church.

Pastor Bill Villapiano and Pastor Ron Felker will officiate. Military Honors will be at the service. Inurnment will be in Pine Lawn Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to the Luke Holland Scholarship Fund, Progressive Bank, Houston, MO. On line condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.