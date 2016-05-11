Longtime Texas County resident, Buster Stanley Burnham, left this earth December 21, 2017 at his home he shared with his sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Charlie Gillespie in Flippin, Ark. He was born to Margaret Sutton Burnham and Joe Burnham on September 29, 1960, in Miami, Fla.

Buster’s love of life reached well beyond his large family; whether fishing, hunting, NASCAR races or wrestling, Buster had a story to tell you. He never met a stranger, just a new or long lost friend. A good portion of Buster’s life was spent with extended visits with family in numerous locations.

His accomplishments include attending school at Louisville High School in Louisville, Miss., High School graduation at Abilene, Texas, employment at Texas County Sheltered Workshop and employment at the school of New Hope in Yellville, Ark.

He is survived by his siblings; Clifford and Rhonda Sutton; Jim and Ida Sutton; Scooter Sutton and Reenie Aldridge; Joseph Burnham, Jr and Patty; Mary and Charles Gillespie; Sara Remington and Florence Burnham Jernigan and numerous nieces and nephews.

Buster is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Charles Robert (Bobby) Sutton.

Buster will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

The family respectfully suggests that donations be made to the Buster Burnham Memorial Fund, C/O Evans Funeral Home, in lieu of flowers. To send an online condolence to the family, go to www.evansfh.com.

Services were held Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Buster Stanley BurnhamEvans Funeral Home with Pastor Jackie Cooper and Rev. Kendall Ford officiating. Burial was in Ozark Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were: Devin James, Dylan James, Colt Sutton, Dustin James, Dakota James, Tyler Leggett, James Robert Sutton and Clifford Edwin Sutton, Jr.