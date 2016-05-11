Carl Eugene Casebeer, age 89, of Houston, Mo. passed away March 13, 2017 at Texas County Memorial Hospital, Houston, Mo. He was born March 27, 1927 in Upton, Mo. to Tom R. and Bessie (Rickard) Casebeer, the youngest of nine children.

He grew up in the Upton area and attended Houston High School. He was to graduate in 1945 but entered the United States Navy. He served during WWII and Korea before being honorably discharged in 1953.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Vernie, Edgar, Ned, Leo and Gayle and three sisters, Pearl Massey, Clara Dykes and Macie Hobart.

Carl married Janiece Willson on March 16, 1962 and together they raised five children, Terry, Gary, Debbie, Sue and Sandy.

He was a lifetime member of the Houston First Christian Church, where he was the church custodian for over 13 years. Carl was a Federal Firefighter at Fort Leonard Wood, retiring after 20 years. He also was a longtime breeder of Missouri Fox Trotters.

Surviving are his wife Janiece Casebeer of the home in Houston, Mo.; his children, Gary Casebeer and wife Jannie of Gentry, Ark., Terry Miller and wife Cindy of Cabool, Mo., Debbie Miller of Cabool, Mo., Sue Brown and husband Frank of Rolla, Mo. and Sandy Wooten and husband Jerry of Houston, Mo.; 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren with another one on the way.

Carl will be missed by his family and friends. Memorials may be made in Carl’s name to Rock Garden Christian Church Camp, Pomona, Mo. or Texas County Hospice of Care.

Visitation was Thursday, March 16, 2017 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Evans Funeral Home. Services were Friday, March 17, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Houston First Christian Church with Don Crockett officiating. Burial was in Pine Lawn Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were: Ronnie Casebeer, Roger Casebeer, Bob Odle, Benny Haney, Shannon Casebeer and Don Odle.