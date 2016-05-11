Carl Eugene Casebeer, of Houston, passed away March 13, 2017 at Texas County Memorial hospital at the age of 89.

Mr. Casebeer is survived by his wife, Janiece Casebeer, of Houston; sons, Terry Miller, of Cabool and Gary Casebeer, of Gentry, Ark.; daughters, Debbie Miller, of Cabool, Sue Brown, of Rolla, Sandy Wooten, of Houston.

Visitation for Mr. Casebeer will be March 16, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home. Funeral service is March 17, 2017 at 11 a.m. at First Christian Church in Houston. Don Crockett will officiate.