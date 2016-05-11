Carl Eugene Wallace, age 89 the son of Louis Edward and Mary Agnes (Smith) Wallace was born June 16, 1929 in Raymondville, Missouri. He passed away July 6, 2018 in his home in Licking, Missouri.

He is preceded in death by his wife Rose Wallace, parents Louis and Mary Wallace.

He is survived by two sons, Ronald Eugene Wallace and wife Sheila, Clay Allen Wallace and wife Billi Jo Wallace; two brothers, Dean Wallace and wife Dora, Wesley Wallace and wife Kathy; three sisters, Ada Ingram, Glenna Hiles and LouAnn Stewart and husband Don; one grandson, Ryley Wallace and fiancée Breann Simmerly; six granddaughters, Amber Ramsey and husband Chris, Danielle Ice and husband Matthew, Courtney Carmon, Rachel Wallace, Chloe Wallace, and Madison Wallace; two great grandsons, Woodrow Ramsey, Hunter Simmerly; one great granddaughter, Annebelle Rose Wallace with one great grandson on the way; and many much loved nieces and nephews.

Carl grew up in Texas County attending school at Brown Hill, Mt. Vernon, and Whitlock. He graduated from Licking High School. After graduation he served in the Marines from 1951 to 1953.

He married Rose Aleda Walling on March 26, 1955 and to this union 2 sons were born, Ronald Eugene Wallace and Clay Allen Wallace. Carl and Rose began their married life by buying a farm, where over the years with their sons they worked raising cattle. Carl also operated along with his brother Dean, a milk route. They picked up milk in cream cans from various farms in the community and hauled them to Producers Creamery in Cabool. He also worked in 1959 and 60 clearing a Right of Way for a 2 pole 5 wire electric line from Cuba, MO to Licking, MO. He then went to work at Producers Creamery in Cabool driving an over the road truck. He retired from driving in 1984. He returned to working on the farm and tending to his wife Rose as her health failed.

He enjoyed his time in the Marines and truck driving days. Carl spent many wonderful hours camping and fishing with Rose, the boys, and friends at the lakes in Arkansas and Missouri. Those times with friends and family were very special to him and were high on his list of favorite activities.

Carl was saved at the age of 18 at a brush arbor meeting close to Prescott. Through the years he faithfully served our Lord Jesus Christ as a Teacher and Deacon at Boone Creek Baptist Church, considering it not just a job but a privilege to serve the One Who gave His life for him. Carl’s life of faith greatly impacted his family and many friends.

Memorials may be made to the Gideons. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.

Services were Tuesday July 10, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at Boone Creek Baptist Church with Bro Wayne Carrigan officiating. Burial was in Boone Creek Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers: Chris Ramsey, Ryley Wallace, Donald Ingram, Gerald Marion, John Mitchell and Mike Wallace.