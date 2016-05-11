Carol Louise Wall

Carol Louise (Baker) Wall, age 86, daughter of Charles Morris and Hazel (Leach) Baker, was born in Memphis, MO on November 2, 1931. She departed this life on March 19, 2018, at her residence in Carthage, MO.

Carol is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Joe Wall, now of Carthage, MO, two daughters: Susan (Nelson) Horton of Joplin, MO and Ruth (Dennis) Groff of Charleston, AR, one son David (Lisa), of Osage Beach, MO, her sister Virginia Reid of Kansas City, MO, 12 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, two nephews and two nieces.

She grew up in Summersville, MO, and graduated from Elsberry High School, Elsberry, MO.

She married her long time sweet heart, Joe A. Wall, on December 24, 1952. They moved to Houston in 1959 where they remained for 57 years. To this union two daughters and a son were born.

Carol was a member of the First Christian Church of Houston, MO. She received Christ at a young age and remained a faithful believer throughout the years. She enjoyed teaching crafts during vacation bible school, cooking and providing food for church functions, and hosting visiting church ministers in her home.

Carol loved flowers. You could count on any house she called home to be surrounded with a variety of flowers and shrubs. Roses, lilies, Iris, and flowering bushes were her lifelong favorites. She loved watching the birds around their home above the Piney River. The eagles soared through their backyard. She especially enjoyed the hummingbirds visiting. Carol also enjoyed sewing and quilting, cooking, and taking care of her family.

Carol’s greatest loves were her husband and her family. While her kids were young she was constantly on the go between piano lessons, band concerts, cheerleading practice, football games, and church functions. Holiday weekend camping trips to the lake were traditions she always enjoyed. As time passed, she loved nothing more than travelling with Joe and having all her children and grandchildren gathered at her house for holidays. Christmas and Thanksgiving gatherings often consisted of upward of 30 adults and children, all staying at her house. It was a time of cooking, eating, gift giving, game playing, and laughter that she wouldn’t have traded for anything. Carol had a giving heart, was loved by all, and will be truly missed.

Memorials may be made to Hospice Compassus or Houston First Christian Church. To send an online condolence, please go to www.evansfh.com.

Services were held Saturday March 24, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at Houston First Christian Church with Nelson Horton officiating. Burial was in Pine Lawn Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were: Nathan Horton, Jonathan Horton, Zac Wall, Cody Moore, Brady Moore, Toby Roberts and Trevor Bettley.