Charles Edward Copeland, age 75, son of Charles William and Mary Elizabeth (Cook) Copeland was born February 24, 1942 in Truman, Arkansas. He passed away on August 17, 2017 in Springfield, Mo.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Vida Beasley Jones Copeland; and one brother, Stanley Copeland.

He is survived by one sister, Mary Frances Moore and husband Mike of St. Peters, Mo., nieces and nephews.

Charles enjoyed being outdoors, especially going fishing.

He was a painter by trade.

He will be missed by those who knew him best.

Services were held Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home with Pastor David Barbee officiating. Burial was in Mahan Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were: Michael Moore, Jr., Michael Moore, Sr. and William Copeland.