Charles Edward Thompson

Chad was born September 25, 1977 at Rolla, Missouri, the son of Lloyd and Glenda Thompson. He departed this life on June 14, 2017 at Houston Missouri.

Chad was united in marriage on August 18, 2004 to Melinda Riden with two children, Jacolby and Alexus Riden whom he loved and cherished.

Chad truly loved being a husband and father. Chad will be greatly missed by his wife, Melinda Thompson; son Jacolby Riden; and daughter, Alexus Riden, all of Duke Mo.; his parents, Lloyd and Glenda Thompson of Duke, Mo.; two uncles; his mother in law, Trudy Riden of Rolla Mo.; one aunt; a host of other family, friends, and special hunting and fishing buddies.

Chad loved his country life style, floating and fishing on the Big Piney River and hunting the back woods of the National Forest.

Chad enlisted in the US Army serving his country with honor and pride, he did one tour of duty in Iraq then came back to Duke were he lived the rest of his life.

Chad was a man who was always ready to lend a helping hand to a neighbor and anyone who needed help. Chad will be greatly missed. He loved his family, his God, his country, and his friends.

A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, July 4 at 5:00 p.m. at Duke Fire Department. The family will host a fish fry followed by a memorial service officiated by Rev. George Robbins.

Online condolences may be made at www.foxfh.net. All arrangements were under direction of Fox Funeral Home.