Charles VanZyverden, age 87, entered the spiritual world peacefully at home on February 7, 2018. He was born on August 23, 1930 in Pittsburgh, Penn. to Charles VanZyverden and Mary Robinson VanZyverden.

Charles was preceded in death by three sisters and a brother. He is survived by his wife, Gail VanZyverden, of the home and his children, Nelson VanZyverden of Niangua, Mo., Lawson, Gregory and Owen VanZyverden of Plato, Mo. and Juliana VanZyverden Garcia of Overland Park, Kansas. He is also survived by a sister, Jane VanZyverden Willis, of Portland, Oregon.

Charles VanZyverden grew up in Bryn Athyn, Penn. As a teenager, he was an avid sailor, having competed in many sailing regattas with his sister on the east coast. Charles was an Air Force veteran stationed at Bryan AFB, Texas and served during the Korean War. He attended Texas A&M and earned a degree in animal husbandry.

He was married to Gail Down in July 1958 in Kitchner, Ontario, Canada and moved to Plato, Missouri shortly thereafter. He later went on to earn a master’s degree in Education from Drury University and served as an Administrator in the Plato and Waynesville School districts for 28 years. After retiring from Plato School, Charles joined Texas County Mutual Insurance as an insurance representative. Along with teaching, he had a fondness of farming and enjoyed working on the farm along with his sons. He also volunteered as a KY3 weather watcher for many years.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, February 19, at the Plato Christian Church at 1 p.m. He will be interned at the Missouri State Veteran’s Cemetery, Fort Leonard Wood, on February 20, 2018. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to the American Heart Association, 2446 E. Madrid Ave, Springfield, MO 65804. All arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net