Christina R. Hadley

Christina Hadley, daughter of the late Bennett Ballard and Hattie Cabler Ballard was born December 22, 1926 in Licking, Missouri and departed this life on January 16, 2018 in the Cypress Point Skilled Nursing Center in Dexter at the age of 91 years.

Mrs. Hadley was a former secretary for Baptist Associations, both in Tennessee and Missouri. She was of the Southern Baptist faith and a resident of Dexter.

She was united in marriage to Ira L. Hadley Jr. on May 25, 1945. Mr. Hadley preceded her in death on November 7, 1990.

Survivors include; one son, David Hadley (Yolanda) of Raleigh, North Carolina; two daughters, Marilyn Murphy (Patrick) of Franklin, Pennsylvania and Debby Triplett (Steve) of Jena, Louisiana; one brother, Leon Ballard of St. Louis, Missouri; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Lyndon L. Hadley; daughter, Barbara Kay Hadley; one son-in-law, Gordon Mattison; brother, Wayne Ballard; three sisters, Winona McGee, Doris Lasater and Marie Ballard.

Friends may call at the Rainey-Mathis Funeral Home in Dexter on Sunday, January 21, 2018 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Interment will be held at a later date in the Craddick Cemetery in Licking, Missouri.

Rainey-Mathis Funeral Home in Dexter is in charge of all arrangements.