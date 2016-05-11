Christy Marie (Wiseman) Johnson was born October 9, 1939 in Evening Shade, MO to Thomas Otto and Dorothy Opal (Anderson) Wiseman. She departed this life on July 17, 2018 at Mercy Hospital at the age of 78.

Christy is survived by her sons, Terry Wiseman and Jackie Easley of Success Mo; a sister, Carol Sue Sullins and husband Harvey of Success Mo; a brother, Bill Wiseman and wife Mary of Bucyrus Mo; in addition to many nieces, nephews and cousins; also some dear friends, Darlene Elliott, Margie Copeland, and Dorothy Mead.

She is preceded in death by her parents Thomas Otto and Dorothy Wiseman; brothers, Roy Wiseman, Jerry Wiseman, Doyle Wiseman, Donald Wiseman and Emmett Wiseman; and a sister, Laverta Fitch.

Christy was well known for helping others. She would often hold raffles and help coordinate benefits for anyone in need. Christy was also involved with helping the Lion’s Club. To Christy she would rather give to others than receive for herself.

Christy was a wonderful mother, sister, aunt, and friend to all who loved her. Christy loved family get togethers where she was able to see her nieces, nephews and family. She loved car rides looking at the scenery and cup a coffee in a neat spot on her drives. Christy got a huge enjoyment visiting people. Another passion she enjoyed each night was reading a good book before bed. Also, if Judge Judy was on t.v. you either be quiet or leave the house…that was her favorite tv show.

Christy accepted Jesus as her Savior and loved attending church.

A graveside service was held on Friday, July 20, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Long Hollow Cemetery in Evening Shade, Mo. Services were officiated by Brother Ted Moore. Pallbearers wereTerry Wiseman, Jackie Easley, Tosha Guynn, Ryan Wiseman, Devin Wiseman, and Owen Sullins.