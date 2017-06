Clarence E. Randall passed away June 27, 2017, in his home in Houston, at the age of 91.

Survivors include his daughters, Tammy Hutsell, of Houston, Jaretta Lankford, of Houston, Karen Cooper, of Houston and Deborah Barnes, of Springfield, Mo.; and brother, Bill Randall, of Houston.

Visitation will be July 1, 2017, 10 a.m., in Evans Funeral Home, service follows at 11 a.m. with Dr. Howell Burkhead officiating. Burial will be in Pine Lawn Cemetery.