Clarence Edward Randall was born April 3, 1926 in Bucyrus, Missouri on a farm near the Piney River to Agnes Dunivin Randall and William Wesley Randall. He passed peacefully from this life June 27, 2017 at the home he built in Houston Missouri.

Clarence was preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice (Longwell) Randall; his parents and siblings, Vera Jane Mayberry, Barbara Jean Randall, Mary Elizabeth Graham, Bobby Wesley Randall and Donald Evan Randall.

He is survived by four daughters, Jaretta Lankford (John), Karen Cooper (Larry), Deborah Barnes (Daren) and Tammy Hutsell (Dean); his brother, Billy Eugene Randall (Ima); 8 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. He loved them all.

Clarence was a member of the First Baptist Church, Houston.

Clarence entered the army in 1944 at the age of 18. He received combat training at Fort Leonard Wood and rode the Troupe Train to his point of embarkation in California. He then sailed to New Guinea and from there to Luzon, Philippines with the 27th Division. There he suffered a gunshot wound from snipers. He returned home as a sergeant 14th Corps. He was awarded the WWII Victory Medal, the American Theater Ribbon, the Army Occupation Medal, a Combat Infantry Badge, a Purple Heart, an Asiatic Pacific Ribbon and a Philippine Liberation Ribbon. He was proud to serve his beloved country.

While on medical leave from the army he met the love of his life, Beatrice at McKnight’s Drugstore in Houston where young people would gather for a soda. They were married at Simmons, Missouri at a preacher’s house August 21, 1946. This resulted in 60 years of marriage.

In addition to his army career, Clarence worked with his father building bridges in Texas County. He has built several houses in Houston and completed many masonry and brick homes and the brickwork on the original Texas County Memorial Hospital.

Life was not easy for Clarence, but he held his head high and was always positive. He was very intelligent and creative. With determination he could figure it out. Whether a farming hobby, rebuilding a model car or overcoming numerous disabilities; he finished his race of life strong.

2 Timothy 4:7 KJV ““I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith”

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Care or Ozarks Honor Flight, P O Box 3964, Springfield, MO 65808. To send an online condolence, please go to www.evansfh.com.

Services were held Saturday, July 1, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Evans Funeral Home with Dr. Howell Burkhead officiating. Burial with full military honors was in Pine Lawn Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were: Jason Lankford, Levi Hutsell, Randall Cooper, Eric Barnes, David Barnes, Scott Jones and Josh Burch. Honorary Pallbearer was Nathan Cooper.