Clifford Davis

Clifford Leonard Davis went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 8, 2017 at his home in Rolla, Mo. at the age of 74.

Clifford was born in Memphis, Mo. on July 28, 1942 to the late Leonard and Dorothy (Warner) Davis.

He enlisted in the United States Army in 1963 and again in 1974. While serving in Operation Desert Storm, he was promoted to acting First Sergeant for his brigade and retired at Fort Leonard Wood in 1991.

On April 26, 1985 he married Carolyn (Toole) Thompson, who survives.

Clifford loved to travel with the military, fighting and living for freedom. Clifford’s heart was also with the youth. He was a youth pastor for many years. One quote you could always hear him shout was “FREEDOM.”

In addition to his parents, Clifford was preceded in death by one son, Chad Davis.

He will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes his wife, Carolyn Davis, of Rolla; his children, Shawn Davis, of Plymouth, MN, MiChyleen Masters and husband Michael, of Crosslake, MN, Shakira Davis, of Bolivar, MO, Heather Gabriel and husband David, of West Plains, MO, Rachel Thompson, of Rolla, MO and Crystal Thompson, also of Rolla; 12 grandchildren, Megan, Ashley, Mitchell, Mallory, Jacobie, Baleigh, Obadiah, Summer, Macie, Kaidynce, Cordelia and Nehemiah; 3 great grandchildren, Roland, Claire and River; other extended family members and dear friends.

A service celebrating Clifford’s life will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2017 beginning at 5 pm at the Harvest Worship Center located at 1706 E 10th St., Rolla, Mo. Interment with full military honors will be held at 3 pm Friday, May 19, 2017 at the Missouri Veteran’s Cemetery in Ft. Leonard Wood.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project.

