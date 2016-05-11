Clifford Leray Peck, 90, of Higginsville, Missouri; formerly of Rock Port, Missouri and Bella Vista, Arkansas.

Peck passed away Saturday, August 18, 2018 at Meyer Care Center in Higginsville.

Cliff was born May 8, 1928 at Halls, Missouri, son of Raymond C. and Lettie M. (Osborn) Peck. He served in the United States Air Force as a jet instructor and mechanic. Following his discharge from active duty, Cliff spent the majority of his life in and around packing houses and stockyards. He drove a truck for Swift and Company, prior to becoming a Federal Meat Inspector, a position he held from 1962 until retiring in 1988. His passion was helping people. Cliff thought people would benefit more from meat inspection than delivery.

He was always active in his church. He was currently a member of Salem United Church of Christ in Higginsville. Cliff served as a greeter at Helping Hands in Bentonville, Arkansas for 22 years. He loved decorating for the holidays, for the children, who he loved interacting with. Cliff was a member of the Masonic Lodge for over 50 years. He enjoyed volunteering at the Higginsville Food Pantry. Cliff’s hobbies included woodworking, making many things for family and friends; gardening, yard work, bee keeping with his brother like friend, Bill Golden. He also enjoyed assisting Thrivent financial in obtaining hams and turkeys for distribution to needy families.

Survivors include his loving wife of 70 years, Dorothy; two daughters: Janis G. Rensch of Licking, MO and Paula K. (Jack) Easterwood of Warrensburg; brother-in-law: Ralph Johnson of West Bend, WI; grandson: David M. (Bridgett) Rensch of Tomball, TX; granddaughter: Lydia F. Easterwood of Warrensburg; three great grandsons: Tyler A., Jordan A. and Raiden W. T. Rensch; step granddaughter: Roxanne Robinson; step grandson: Robert W. (Jennifer) Rensch; 4 step great grandchildren; two step great-great grandsons; numerous nieces and nephews, and their families, whom he cared for very deeply .

Services were held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 21st at Salem United Church of Christ in Higginsville by Odessa Mt. Hope Lodge #476 AF & AM, immediately followed by a memorial service

Clergy with Rev. Dr. Tommy L. Faris officiating.

Honorary Pallbearers were Randy Rumpf, Rodney Rumpf, Ken Recterman, Harold Sampson, Joe Wood, Bob McCorkendale, Duane Arbogast and Bill Golden.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time, Tuesday at the church.

Contributions are suggested to Helping Hands in Bentonville, Arkansas; Higginsville Food Pantry and Harvesters International.

Arrangements entrusted to Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg.

Online condolences may be left at www.williamsfuneralchapel.net