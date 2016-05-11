Colin C. Boden, III, 73, of Licking passed away at Hickory Manor this past Sunday morning June 3, 2018 after a lengthy illness. Originally from Pennsylvania, he had been a resident of Licking for over 25 years.

Colin joined the service during the Vietnam War and worked as a crew chief on UH58 helicopters. He later changed his MOS and began working with missiles in the Nike Hercules, Hawk and finally the Patriot Missile programs. Colin retired after serving over 20 years in the U.S. Army. After the Army he and his wife Anna Marie moved to Licking where they had some land north of town.

He enjoyed hunting. He also raised rabbits along with other various animals.

He had been married to his wife Anna Marie for over 37 years when she was taken from him by leukemia in 2016.

He is survived by his daughter, Mickey and husband Wes Grubbs; three step-children, Allen & Lynn Woodruff of Tucson AZ; Daniel & Sherilyn Woodruff of Williamston, SC; Shirley & Art Camp of Licking; a brother, Tom and Jane Boden of PA; 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; one niece and a nephew.

Graveside service was held Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 2:00 PM at Fort Leonard Wood Veterans National Cemetery with Chaplain Jose Rondon at Waynesville, Missouri.

Online condolences may be made at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements were entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.