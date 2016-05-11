Connie Jo Richardson

Connie Jo (Hamilton) Richardson, 68, daughter of Buck Hamilton and Dorothy (Ragain) Pinkston, as well as step-father, Dean Pinkston, was born on September 2, 1950 in Cabool, MO. She passed away the morning of October 21, 2018 in the comfort of her Houston, MO home.

Connie is preceded in death by her husband James Richardson; father, Buck Hamilton; sister, Bobbie Hamilton; and her grandparents, Faye and Eckle Hamilton and Grace and Ray Ragain. She is survived by her mother and step-father, Dorothy Pinkston and Dean; her sister, Pam Osborn; half brother, Eckle Peabody; daughter, Tabby Harper and husband Wayne; two grandchildren, Chasta Hogan and husband AJ and Dalton Edington and wife Kayla; her six great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Jaiden, Paityn, Riley, Zelena and Shailynn; as well as her long time companion, Larry Garrett of thirty seven years.

She grew up in Cabool, MO where she married James Richardson at the age of sixteen. They were married for two years before James lost his life fighting for our freedom in Vietnam. Later in life she met Larry Garrett and together they built a home in Houston, MO where they lived the rest of their lives together. For thirty-one years she worked with her beloved mother Dorothy at “Dorothy’s Fashions” in Houston, MO. Together they made many memories and forever friends selling women’s clothing and fashion accessories.

Connie enjoyed spending time out in the garden. She loved strawberries and tomatoes and was sure to always grow them. She also loved all types of flowers, which can be seen throughout her yard. She would spend many hours on the phone talking with Brenda, her best friend of forty-six years. The two told each other everything. However, nothing in the world meant more to her than her family. She loved having sleepovers with her beautiful great-granddaughters, who she would do anything for.

Connie was an amazing woman. She always put others before herself and truly loved taking care of her loved ones. She will be greatly missed by all of those who knew and loved her.

Memorials may be made to Texas County Hospice of Care. Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.

Visitation is Wednesday October 24, 2018 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Evans Funeral Home. Services are Thursday October 25, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. at Evans Funeral Home with Jim Root officiating. Burial is in Cabool City Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers are: Dalton Edington, Wayne Harper, Richard Hayes and AJ Hogan.