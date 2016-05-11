Connie Sue Crews, age 63, was born August 28, 1953 at Waynesville, Mo. to Elmer Ransom and Mary Ruth (Hudgens) Crews. She passed away August 20, 2017 at her home at Hickory Manor, Licking, Mo. She grew up in Plato and attended Plato School.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Neoma Kimrey, Lorene Greenlee and Brenda Lou Crews; three brothers-in-law, Robert Kimrey, George Greenlee and John Coziar.

She is survived by three sisters, Shirley Kimrey of Roby, Mo., Darlene Sheffield and husband Jim of Dixon, Mo. and Janice Coziar of Granite City, Ill.; three brothers, Elmer Crews and wife Sue of Plato, Mo., Albert Crews and wife Jamie of Roby, Mo. and Harvey Crews and wife Brenda of Roby, Mo. and one brother-in-law, Perry Kimrey of Roby, Mo., several nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Connie liked playing bingo and cards and enjoyed visiting with family and friends. She will be greatly missed.

The family respectfully suggests that donations be made to Long Hollow Cemetery, in lieu of flowers. Go to www.evansfh.com to send an online condolence to the family.

Visitation is Friday, August 25, 2017 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Roby Baptist Church with Services beginning at 11 a.m. with Eugene Earp officiating. Burial is in Long Hollow Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers are: Terry Kimrey, Jerry Kimrey, Bobby Kimrey, Eric Crews, Chris Crews, Alan Crews, John Coziar and Travis Garnett.