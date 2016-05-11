Connor Drake Clifton, age 19, son of Jonathan and Ashlee (Montgomery) Clifton and the (late Teresa Pruitt Clifton) was born November 21, 1998 in Houston, MO. He passed away September 26, 2018 in Houston, MO.

Connor is preceded in death by his mother Teresa, grandfather, Jon Clifton along with numerous other relatives.

He is survived by his parents; his sister Mariah Clifton and fiancé Camron Hanson; his brother Kaelan Clifton; grandmother, Marcia Clifton; grandparents, Garry and Pat Barton; grandfather, Rick Pruitt; grandparents, Joe and Gwen Montgomery; uncle and aunt, Josh and Aimee Clifton; along with many other family members and friends.

Connor was a member of Souls Harbor Family Worship. He received Jesus Christ as his Savior at an early age.

Connor attended Houston Schools and graduated Houston High School in 2017. He then graduated from Missouri Welding Institute in Nevada, MO. He was currently living and working as a rig welder in the oilfields in West Virginia.

He enjoyed all aspects of hunting, fishing, shooting and gigging with close friends. He also loved football where he excelled at Houston High winning numerous awards and honors. He worked hard and lived fast. His greatest love involved family and friends.

Connor was a highly motivated young man who traveled the country chasing his dreams, trying to find his calling.

He had an infectious personality, always had a smile on his face and made close friendships wherever he traveled. He never met a stranger and everyone who knew him loved him.

Memorials may be made to Houston Varsity Club or Houston Booster Club, C/O Brad & Christie Koch, 7795 Blue Moon Road, Bucyrus, MO 65444. To express online condolences go to www.evansfh.com.

Services were held Tuesday October 2, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at Houston High School Football Field with Cody Neugebauer and Joe Montgomery officiating. Burial was in New Hope Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were: Cody White, Joe Chernowsky, Dalton Hale, Eric Sloan, Derek Cook, Russell Gaither, Cole Hooper, Jake Kale and Camron Hanson.