Cooky Rae Sutton, age 42, was born March 10, 1975 to Billy and Betty (Geigan) Sikes in Rockford, IL. She passed away August 22, 2017 in Columbia Hospital with her daughter Jasmine Lace Sikes by her side.

She was preceded in death by her parents. Cooky is survived by her daughter, Jasmine Lace Sikes of Lakewood, Washington and two sisters, Dawn Sikes and Candy Olson of Licking, MO.

Cooky was the most caring, loving and most of all; the most amazing woman you could have ever met. She was the best sister and mother.

Those special memories of you will always bring a smile, if only we could have you back for just a little while, then we could sit and talk again like we used to do. You always meant so very much and always will, due to the fact that you’re no longer here will always cause us pain but you’re forever in our heart. Until we meet again….

A Memorial Gathering was held Friday August 25, 2017 at 3:00 P.M. at the old city park, 208 Hickory Street, Licking, MO. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. The family respectfully suggests that donations be made to the Cooky Rae Sutton Memorial Fund C/O Evans Funeral Home, in lieu of floral arrangements.