Cynthia Atkinson was born on December 13,1986. She passed away April 28, 2017.

She was untied in marriage to Andrew Atkinson on October 11, 2016. She is survived by her husband Andrew; son Ben; mother Teresa Adams; father Cecil Burns; two brothers, Brian Adams and Bobby Williams.

Cynthia was a loving mother and wife whose kind and caring heart led her to become a nurse.

Her favorite past times were spent with family and her dogs, Rebel and Belle. She loved playing video games with friends, killing ghouls, super mutants and raider scum

She will be missed by many who loved her dearly.

Service for Mrs. Atkinson was held Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Fox Chapel with Mr. Rick Mosher officiating.

Online condolences may be made at www.foxfh.net. All arrangements were under direction of Fox Funeral Home.