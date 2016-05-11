Cynthia J. Moore

Cynthia “Cindy” J. Moore, age 49, of Licking, Mo. departed this life suddenly at her home January 23, 2017. She was born January 3, 1968 in Columbia, Mo. to Ernest and Sandra (Ellis) Williams.

She loved art and especially painting. She loved being with her family and friends and her dog, Sissy.

Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Ernest.

She is survived by her daughter, Bryanna and her husband, Johnathan Rucker of Davenport, Iowa; a granddaughter, Ember Rucker; her life companion, Ron Settles; her mother, Sandra Williams; a brother, Raymond Williams; a sister, Michelle Mardis all of Licking; also numerous other relatives and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to Fox Funeral Home. All arrangements were under direction of Fox Funeral Home.