Dale E. Krewson, 82, passed away January 8, 2018 in Houston, Mo. Gathering of family and friends is Saturday, January 13, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Fox Chapel followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 2 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Licking Assembly of God or Licking Bridge Builders Senior Center.
Joyce, I’m very sorry to hear about Dale passing. He was a fighter. I really enjoyed seeing him at Bridge Builders. He would always make me laugh. He was a character!! I hope you and your family can find comfort in knowing Dale is in the “Best” place. My thoughts and prayers are for you and your family.