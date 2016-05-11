Dale E. Krewson

January 9, 2018

Dale E. Krewson, 82, passed away January 8, 2018 in Houston, Mo. Gathering of family and friends is Saturday, January 13, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Fox Chapel followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 2 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Licking Assembly of God or Licking Bridge Builders Senior Center.

1 Comment on "Dale E. Krewson"

  1. Linda Gandy | January 9, 2018 at 6:49 pm | Reply

    Joyce, I’m very sorry to hear about Dale passing. He was a fighter. I really enjoyed seeing him at Bridge Builders. He would always make me laugh. He was a character!! I hope you and your family can find comfort in knowing Dale is in the “Best” place. My thoughts and prayers are for you and your family.

