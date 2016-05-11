Darrell Neal, age 85, son of Herman and Myrtle (Merchant) Neal was born December 21, 1932 in Upton, MO. He passed away July 28, 2018 at his home in Upton, MO.

Darrell grew up in the Upton area and attended Pleasant Ridge School.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Alben and Dale.

He is survived by his three daughters, Jessie McCown and husband Brian of Huggins, Pam Katafiaz of St. Inigoes, Maryland, Carol Neal and husband Ray of Pahrump, NV; one son, Darin Archuleta of Houston, MO; three grandchildren, Ethan, Ella, and Dana; one great granddaughter, Emma; two brothers, Wilbert and Robert; five sisters, Marie Franklin, Donna Campbell, Lavelle Johnson, Dee Gronewaller and Linda Kay Smith, and many other family members and friends made throughout the years.

When Darrell turned 17 he enlisted in the US Navy. He was in the military for 20 years, serving during the Korean War and the Vietnam War, receiving several medals for his service to this country.

After his discharge from the service he returned to the Upton area. He began to raise beef cattle and also became the “neighborhood” mechanic. He enjoyed fixing anything broken and was always kept busy helping others with that talent.

He enjoyed the outdoors and spent many hours hunting for coyote, being gone from dawn till dusk.

Darrell enjoyed helping others and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

No services are planned. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.