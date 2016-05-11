David Henry Friend was born to Charles and Helen (Johnson) Friend on March 31, 1941. David married Myrna (Wulff) Friend August 18, 1959. To this union five children were born: Vatrinia (David) Arikian, Daniel (Kaylan) Friend, Stacey (Richard) Otte, Charlton Friend, Vincent (Jenny) Friend. David had ten grandchildren he was so proud of– Jodi (Robert) Elder, Jami (Dusty) Engelbrecht, James David (Kim) Thompson, Dustin (Sara) Friend, Dalton (Taylor) Friend, Gavin Otte, Joshua Arikian, Shelby Pearl Friend, Gabrielle (Kenshay) Cunningham, and Seeley Don Friend. He also had ten great grandchildren, Elaina Elder, Jaycee, Jillian, and Myrna Engelbrecht, Braxton and Cali Thompson, Dayton and Dawson Friend, Kyson Cunningham, and Duke Friend.

David was preceded in death by his parents, one son Charlton, his mother and father-in-law, C.J. and Pearl Wulff, sister, Irene Friend, brothers-in-law Phillip Wulff and Red Ward, brothers, Bobby and Vernon Friend, sisters-in-law, Vernetta Friend, Shirley Friend, and Jackie Ward.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Myrna of the home, his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, one brother, Ernie (Loretta) Friend, sisters-in-law Jackie (Larry) Keaton and Madonna (Jerry) Williams, and a host of nieces and nephews.

David loved his family and was undeniably devoted to all of them. He was a hardworking sawmiller, businessman, and truck driver. David was an engineer without a degree able to fix anything. He found himself constantly tinkering on his equipment, as well as everyone else’s. He chased after his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren to attend all of their athletic endeavors. He counted himself blessed to have his wife and children. He loved the Lord and attended Philadelphia Baptist Church in Edgar Springs. He loved watching Westerns, telling stories, and talking politics. He counted himself blessed to have his wife and family. And is now in the Presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

A visitation was held Tuesday, July 24, 2018 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Fox Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Licking. The funeral service was held Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Fox Funeral Home with interment at Shafer Cemetery. Pastor Mike Gorman officiated the service. Pallbearers were James Thompson, Dustin Friend, Dalton Friend, Gavin Otte, Joshua Arikian, and Kerry Friend.

Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net