David Michael “Mike” Howlett, son of the late John Dale and Floy Lucille (Roam) Howlett, was born May 1, 1952 in Waynesville, Missouri.

Mike, as he was known to his family and friends, graduated from Richland High School. He began working as a barber and did so for most of his working years.

Mike was united in marriage to Doris “Cotton” Howlett and she preceded him in death.

Mike was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan and watched or listened to every game when he was able.

Mike passed away Friday, July 21, 2017 in his residence having attained the age of 65 years. He will be sadly missed by all those that knew and loved him.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Jennifer Dayle (Michael) Cavazos of China Springs, Texas; two grandchildren, Michael Garrett and Jillian; three siblings, Roger Howlett (Larue) Bertrand, Mo., Phyllis Keeney (Eddie) of Licking, Mo. and Eddie Howlett (Jana) of Lebanon, Mo.; sister-in-law, Jeanette Howlett of Waynesville, Mo.; special friend of many years, Rhonda Cox of Waynesville, Mo.; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents and wife, Mike was preceded in death by one brother, Randy Rex Howlett.

Private family services will be held at a later date and arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Chapels and Crematory of Waynesville/ St. Robert.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested in memory of Mike Howlett and may be left at the funeral home.

Online condolences can be sent at www.memorialchapelsandcrematory.com.