David Wayne Brown

July 14, 1967 – March 3, 2018

Born of St. Charles, Mo

Son of Donald and Patricia Brown of Licking and Sharon and Matthew Seiler of Beulah is survived by his wife of 13 years Kim Brown. David has three daughters Kellie Brown and Angel Brown of Niles, MI and Tabitha Stiles of Eldon, MO; son Brad Brown of Niles, MI; and a stepdaughter Hailey Lark and stepson John Lark both of Kansas City, MO; and six wonderful grandchildren Cloey, Aubree, Georgia, Eian, Hayden, and Wesley.

David was preceded in death by his son Casey Brown of Licking, MO. He has two siblings, Greg Brown and spouse Sunshine of Dora, Missouri and Sheila Brown of Springfield, Missouri. He also has four step brothers and sister, Jimmy Robbers of Licking, Mo.; Terry Robbers of St. Charles, Mo.; Joe Robbers of St. Charles, Mo.; Debbi Dryer of Licking, Mo. and many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and family.

David graduated from Licking High School and served in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed fishing and working on the farm in Beulah, Missouri, watching and listening to country music, playing cards and being with family. He spent several years as a head sawyer at saw mills in Salem, Eldon, and Licking, Missouri.

David passed from this life after a heart attack at his home in Beulah, Mo. Friends and family are invited to a gathering from 11:00 to 3:00 Saturday March 10, 2018, at the home of Sharon and Matthew Seiler.

Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.