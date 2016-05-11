Dearl Leon Cook, age 74, of Bucyrus, Mo. passed away February 24, 2018 at Houston, Mo. He was born December 31, 1943 in Plato, Mo. to Robert and Vera (Massey) Cook.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three daughters, Cindy Cook, Lisa Richards and Dorothea Gott; a grandson, Levi Williams and a brother, Donald Wayne Cook.

Dearl is survived by his wife Judy Cook of the home; two sons, Daniel Cook and wife Jodie of Success, Mo. and John Cook of Moberly, Mo.; a daughter, Thenia Evans of Springfield, Mo.; eleven grandchildren, several great-grandchildren; a sister, Ruth Kimrey of Plato, Mo. and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dearl enjoyed hunting and fishing and the outdoors. He loved taking old cars and making them like new. He enjoyed his grandchildren; his face would light up when his great-grandchildren came to visit.

To send an online condolence to the family, go to www.evansfh.com.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 6 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home. Per his wishes, he was cremated under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.