(Debbie) Deborah Lynn (Kinder) Smith was born on July 14, 1956, in Salem, Missouri, to Leroy and Barbara (Mahan) Kinder. Debbie married the love of her life, Lenzy E. Smith, Jr., on June 7, 1974. They resided in Licking, Missouri. To this blessed union two children were born; Debrina and husband Ronnie Hale of Licking, Missouri; and Cassandra Smith of Licking, Missouri. On June 20,2017, the Lord called Debbie home. She passed away at the age of 60 at her home in Licking, Missouri.

Debbie enjoyed photography and gardening. She had a passion for animals, especially dogs. In 1997, Debbie and Lenzy started a puppy kennel. Their dogs brought great joy to Debbie’s life.

Debbie is survived by her husband, Lenzy; two daughters, Debrina (Smith) Hale and husband Ronnie Hale of Licking, Missouri; and Cassie Smith of Licking, Missouri; mother Barbara (Mahan) Kinder of Licking, Missouri; brother Roger Kinder and wife Betty (Goforth) Kinder of Licking, Missouri; Wanda (Kinder) Moncrief and husband Larry Moncrief of Licking, Missouri; six nieces, eight nephews, and numerous great nieces, nephews and other family members.

Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Leroy Kinder; mother-in-law and

father-in-law, Ann (Edgerton) Smith and Lenzy Smith, Sr. !

Debbie will be missed deeply by all who loved her, but we will find great comfort in knowing she is with her Savior and finally at peace.

Cancer does not care who it takes, who it hurts, or honors or loves. The end is when the most amazing thing happens. Cancer loses it strength, and grace appears. We accept it, and go with it. Grace and love win, not cancer.

Service for Mrs. Smith was held Friday, June 23, 2017 at 10:00 AM at Rock Springs Baptist Church with Pastors John Jordan and Lyndell Decker officiating. Interment was in Rock Springs Cemetery. Pallbearers were Roger Kinder, Ron Hale, Charlie Smith, Ken Smith, Chance Moncrief and Dale Kinder. Honorary pallbearers were Roy Kinder, Andy Richardson, Ethan Kinder, Larry Moncrief, Kenneth G. Smith and Steven Smith.

Online condolences may be made at www.foxfh.net. Donations in Debbie Smith’s honor can be made to: Cancer Research Center in Columbia, MO. All arrangements were under direction of Fox Funeral Home.

On behalf of the family, we wish to express our gratitude for your kindness, generosity, thoughts, and prayers.