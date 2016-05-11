Debra Mae Gladden, age 59, daughter of Bob Monroe and Roberta (Dykes) Gladden was born January 15, 1958 in Waynesville, MO. She passed away peacefully in her home August 16, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her dad, Bob, her grandparents, Clarence and Lena Gladden and Floyd and Clara Dykes.

Debbie grew up in Houston, MO and attended Houston High School, graduating with the class of 1976. Debbie started her career working for Empire Gas for many years, after retiring she went to work as office manager of Pinnacle Propane in Cabool, MO. She also worked at the AAA mini storage for the past three years.

In her younger years, she enjoyed going Scuba diving with her friends and in tournaments. Later on in life she enjoyed hunting with her brother. Debbie also loved flea markets and garage sales trying to find the many treasures she enjoyed. Debbie and her mother loved traveling and going on cruises.

She is survived by her mother, Roberta, her son, Daren Medlock and wife Pam, her granddaughter, Taylor, her brother Robert Gladden and wife Linda all of Houston, MO and many special friends and co-workers.

Debbie always was a hard worker and never gave up; always doing whatever needed to be done in order to get the job done. Her sweet smile and kind heart will be forever missed by her family and friends.

The family suggests donations be made to Debbie’s granddaughter Taylor Medlock’s college fund in lieu of flowers. Go to www.evansfh.com to send an online condolence.

Services were held Friday August 18, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at Evans Funeral Home. An Eastern Star Service was held Friday August 17, 2017 at 7:00 P.M. at Evans Funeral Home. Burial was in Pine Lawn Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were: Daren Medlock, Jeff Holman, Gary Barton, Kevin Durham, CR Riddle, Freddy Adey, Austin Wildhaber and Justin Shelby. Honorary Pallbearer was Jim Kennedy.