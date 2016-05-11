Delbert Carl Richards, of Rockford, IL and formerly of Houston, MO passed away peacefully on July 2, 2018 surrounded by family. He was born November 27, 1921 to Earl and Della Collins Richards. He married Nellie Lee in 1942, and was blessed with three children, Seretha, Rita, and Cliff.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Nellie, daughter Seretha, and sisters and brothers.

Delbert is survived by his daughter Rita Parmentier, son Cliff (Ginny) Richards, son-in-law George Pierce, grandchildren Curt, Barry, Gina, Sandi, De, Desa, and Carl, and many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Delbert served in WWII and was self-employed for many years with his own service stations.

He enjoyed all card games, visiting with family and friends, gardening, and helping his wife Nellie with quilting projects. Delbert will be missed for his love of his family and never hesitating to speak his mind.

Memorials may be made to CT Smith Cemetery, in lieu of flowers. Go to www.evansfh.com to send an online condolence.

Services were held Saturday July 7, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at Evans Funeral Home with Pastor David Barbee officiating. Burial was in CT Smith Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were: Curt Pierce, Barry Pierce, Carl Richards, Troy Brown, David Eggert and Wes Beauchem.