Della M. Dunigan, of Licking, Mo. passed away at Texas County Memorial Hospital on June 19, 2017, at the age of 91.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m. June 23, 2017 in Evans Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Pastor David Barbee will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery.

(Full obituary to run next week.)