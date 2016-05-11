Della Mae (Aldridge) Dunigan, age 91, daughter of Gregory and Lillie Mae (Collins) Aldridge was born August 12, 1925 in Tyrone, MO. She passed away June 19, 2017 at Licking Park Manor, Licking, MO.

Della was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Lucille and Lil, two brothers, Delbert and Denver and her daughter, Judy McConnaughhay.

She is survived by one son, Gary Dunigan and wife Sandy of Licking, MO, two sisters, Lorene Earp of Salem, MO and Dessie Dunigan of Calimesa, CA, three grandsons, Brad and Brian Dunigan and T.J. McConnaughhay, three great-grandsons, Kobye, Kayden and Rowdy Dunigan, one great-granddaughter, Azalia McConnaughhay and several nieces and nephews.

Della grew up in the Tyrone area and graduated 9th grade.

She married Hubert Dunigan on September 2, 1943 and to this union Gary and Judy were born.

Della received Jesus Christ as her Savior in her later years and is now enjoying the splendor of Heaven with her loved ones who have went before her. No more pain or sickness.

Della loved to go shopping, to flea markets and yard sales; looking for a pretty teapot or a pretty dish. She loved to embroidery, making beautiful pot holders and dish towel sets to give away to family and friends. It was also a treat to get some of Della’s delicious fudge at Christmas.

Della loved her family and spending time with them. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Memorials may be made to Oak Hill Cemetery. To send an online condolence, please go to www.evansfh.com.

Services were held Friday June 23, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at Evans Funeral Home with Pasto David Barbee officiating. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were: Brad Dunigan, T. J. McConnaughhay, Kenny Ferrell and Nancy Schmidt.