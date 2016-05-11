Delmar Allen Maricle, Sr. was born on February 8, 1940, in Rolla, Missouri, to Edith V. Maricle and Charles H. Maricle.

Delmar was a 1958 graduate of Licking High School. He participated in baseball, basketball, weight lifting, and earned Future Farmers of America State Farmers Award. He loved the outdoor life among the trees and animals, including a passion for locating relics. He collected arrowheads, books, dishes, old equipment, as well as a host of other articles connected with past generations of the surrounding area. His memory was filled with details of historical events, which helped create the Licking area as we know it today. Sad to say, he did not leave us with a written account of his wealth of knowledge. Delmar was also known for his willingness to give a helping hand to anyone who needed it. Last, but not least, Delmar would want you to remember his love and devotion for his Lord and Savior.

Delmar is survived by his sons, Delmar Allen Maricle, Jr. and James David Maricle, Sr.; special friend, Nancy Saylors; step-brother, Jerry (Trinka) Boren; step-sisters: Phyllis (Chuck) Elliott, Betty (Howard) Coffin, Joann (Kepler) Hammond, Shirley (Dean) Bever and Ginny “Virginia” Boren; grandsons, Cameron and David; granddaughters, Sydne and Meagan; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, as well as many other relatives and dear friends too numerous to mention.

Those that preceded him to their heavenly home are his mother, Edith Boren; father, Charles Maricle; brothers: Roscoe Maricle, Wallace Maricle, Neil Eugene Maricle; step-brothers, Donald Boren, Dean Boren; sister, Virginia Smith; step-sisters, Ruth Hawbaker, Doris Luther and Mary Lou Courson.

A celebration of life will be held at Disciples Fellowship Church, located at 205 N. Main St., Licking, Mo. on Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 2 p.m.