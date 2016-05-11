Delores (Merrell) Helsel, age 84 of Frankfort, IL, former longtime resident of Steger, passed away Sunday, Oct. 14th, 2018 at her home in Frankfort, IL.

Delores is survived by her loving family, children, Joe (Michele) Helsel, Kathy Helsel-Peternell, David (Ann) Helsel, daughter-in-law, Christine (David) Taylor, brother, Bill (Grace) Merrell, grandchildren, Amber (Jeff) Coates, Mandy (Adam Schoff) Helsel, Joshua Helsel, Joseph Helsel, Stephen (Katie) Peternell, Charles Helsel, Genevieve Helsel, Makenzie Helsel, Anthony Helsel, David Helsel, great grandchildren, Jay Helsel, Charlotte Coates, Jack Coates, Hudson Peternell, Antonio Simonetti (Marcela), exchange student from Chile (Marian 1965) and numerous nieces and nephews.

Delores was preceded in death by her parents, Clabern & Leona Merrell (Buckner), husband, Donald Helsel, children, Charles Helsel, infant Janet Helsel and brother, Charles Merrell.

Delores was the owner and president of Helsel Jepperson Electrical in Chicago Heights. She was a member of Olympia Fields Country Club and the Stone Church in Orland Park.

Family received friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423 on Friday, October 19th, 2018 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral service was held, Saturday, October 20th, 2018 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment was at Calvary Cemetery, Steger, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Stone Church or the American Cancer Society would be appreciated. For information, www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225.