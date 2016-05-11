Dennis Dale Skaggs, age 64, was born November 6, 1952, in Houston, MO to Larnie and Bernice (Walker) Skaggs. He left this world September 13, 2017.

He was married to Deborah Skaggs on December 3, 1993.

He was preceded in death by his father Larnie Skaggs; his brother Junior Skaggs; his son Dustin Skaggs; his grandma Mable Walker; a grandson Cade Allen Cook Skaggs and a granddaughter Marissa Wiles.

Survivors include his wife Deborah; his mother Bernice Skaggs of Houston; two sisters, Laura Booker of Houston, MO and Angela and Clinton Massey of Salem, MO; a brother Rollie Skaggs of Marceline, MO; four daughters, Shayanna and Tracy Pitt of Vanzant, MO, Tina and Billy Raisor of Poland, IN, Christle and Jason Lambert of Springfield, MO and Tera Day of Houston, MO; 15 grandkids and two great grandkids; and a numerous amount of friends and other relatives.

Dennis and Deborah were saved and baptized at Fowler Church in 1994. He served as Deacon at Victory Worship Center for the last 12 years.

Dennis loved to hunt and fish. He loved to serve God and was surrounded by a wonderful church family. He loved to spend all the time he could with his grandkids and family.

The family respectfully suggests that donations be made to the Dennis Skaggs Memorial Fund, C/O Evans Funeral Home, in lieu of floral arrangements.

Services were held Saturday September 16, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. at the Victory Worship Center, Cabool, MO with Pastor Bill Kelly and Clinton Massey officiating. Burial was in Murr Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were: Dean Hutsell, Randy Walker, Jim Hutcheson, Wayne Gockley, Carl Wilson and Jim Cornelius. Honorary Pallbearers were: Tracy Pitt, Brody Rich, Levi Wiles, Aaron Wiles and Dustin Day.