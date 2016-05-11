Dennis Ricky Medlock, age 65, of Raymondville, Mo. passed away suddenly November 24, 2017 at Texas County Memorial Hospital. He was born May 10, 1952 to Vernon and Rosa (Snow) Medlock in Birch Tree, Mo.

Denny was raised in Birch Tree, Mo. and attended school there. He entered the United States Marine Corps December 7, 1971 and was honorably discharged November 11, 1977 as a Lance Corporal. He married Linda Lane November 1, 1973 and they raised two daughters, Nicole and Tonya.

He is survived by his wife Linda, of the home; two daughters, Nicole Sisco and fiancé Garrett Bland of Houston, Mo. and Tonya Counts and husband Thomas of Eminence, Mo.; five grandchildren, Shelby Counts, Summer Counts, Wiley Sisco, Kolby Sisco and Jerin Bland; five brothers, Ervin Medlock and wife Nancy of Success, Mo., Mike Medlock and wife Cindy of Cuba, Mo., Eugene Medlock of Enid, Ok., Scott Medlock of Plato, Mo. and James Medlock and wife Velma of Kentucky; and three sisters, Shirley Ferrell and husband Kenny of Licking, Mo., Annabell Yarber and husband Ed of Birch Tree, Mo. and Sandra Dunigan and husband Gary of Licking, Mo.

Denny worked at Lee’s Auto Salvage for several years. He enjoyed driving in demolition derbies and eating breakfast at Acleda’s every morning before work. His greatest joy was his grandkids, he loved spending time with them and teaching them life lessons. Denny was a hard worker, never meeting a stranger and helping anyone that needed it.

Denny took care of his family with much love and support, he will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved him.

Services were Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at 11 a.m. in Evans Funeral Home. Leon Slape officiated with burial in Pine Lawn Cemetery with military honors. Pallbearers were Tom Counts, Tom Carter, Garrett Bland, Gerald Romines, Bob Merckling, Jerry Akers, Tommy Stewart and Tim Morgan. Arrangements were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. The family requested memorials to the charity of your choice. On line condolences may sent to www.evansfh.com.