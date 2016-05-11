Dessie Beasley

Dessie (Smith) Beasley, age 84, daughter of Edgar and Verdie (Parmenter) Smith was born May 22, 1932 in Solo, MO. She passed away April 13, 2017 at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, MO.

Dessie is preceded in death by her husband Bill, a son, David, a great-granddaughter, Kendra, a daughter-in-law, Melba Beasley, her parents, and a brother, Ray.

She is survived by one son, Mike of Houston, MO, and one daughter, Sonya White and husband Mike of Raymondville, MO; two sisters, Edna Roberts of Solo, MO and Fern Burch and husband Vernon of Kansas City, MO; one brother, Earl (Smitty) Smith and wife, Maggie of Houston, MO; one sister-in-law, Ruby Smith of Houston, MO; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Dessie grew up in the Solo area and graduated as valedictorian of Houston High School in 1950. She graduated from Southwest Missouri Teacher’s College in 1951 and began to teach school at the one-room school house at Ozark School, near Houston, MO.

She married her high school sweetheart, Bill on November 3, 1951 and to this union, two sons and one daughter were born.

Bill was in the Air Force at the time they were married and Dessie continued teaching until she was able to join Bill at Pope Air Force base in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The couple resided in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, before Bill was released from the service and they returned to Houston where she taught school at Grandview School. They resided near Houston for the rest of their lives.

Dessie was an active member of Ozark Baptist Church, Houston, MO for over 60 years. She received Christ as her Savior in her teens and remained faithful throughout her life, serving as a Sunday school and Bible School teacher and was always involved in the promotion of special mission’s offerings and participated in the ladies missions group, making quilts for the needy until her health prevented her from doing so.

Dessie loved to spend time outdoors, whether working in her garden, stacking brush or just sitting on their deck with Bill. She and Bill also enjoyed camping with family and friends, day trips around Missouri and float trips with family.

Dessie loved spending time with her family, planning as many get-togethers at her house as she could. She always wanted to do all the cooking herself; often fussing when family brought food in. Everyone always enjoyed her peach cobbler; it was so good that some suggested she should market it to sell. She and Bill enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles when they couldn’t be outside and many hours were spent visiting family members working together to finish a puzzle that Dessie had started. She taught herself to play piano by ear and would often play just for her own enjoyment.

Dessie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend and was always ready to give a helping hand and serve God in any way she could. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Memorials may be made to Texas County Hospice of Care or Ozark Cemetery, in lieu of flowers. To send an online condolence, please go to www.evansfh.com.