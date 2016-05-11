Dewayne Lee Nelson was a beloved husband, father, poppa, poppa great, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. He was born on January 22, 1957 in St. Louis, Mo. to William Howard nelson and Goldie Nadine Willis. He went with the Lord on May 13, 2017. He was surrounded by his family in the home he lovingly built for them.

Dewayne was a student at Licking High School when he met the love of his life. He married Myra Lynn Miller in 1977 on March 19 and they began their life together. They were blessed with four children, Michael John, Dewayne Andrew, Dolly Lynn Marie (Beal), and Jeremyah Lee. In 1979, Dewayne and Myra embarked on an adventure, moving with their first two children to Alaska, where they lived for three years. They returned to Missouri to make their permanent home back in the town where their love story began. It was here that Dewayne built their home, which began as an A-frame and, as their family grew, so did their home.

Dewayne was most often seen on his favorite tractoreither working on the land he loved or entertaining the children with tractor rides in the summer or pulling a homemade sled across the snow in the winter. He loved working in his shop and delighted his family with his craftsmanship. From the handmade cabinets in the kitchen to the individually hand cut siding, the Nelson home is a beautifully crafted piece of Dewayne’s expertise and love.

Dewayne had a kind and generous heart and always gave his time and knowledge freely to family and friends. It wasn’t something he just did, it was part of his heart and soul. This gift of generosity was passed down to his children, as he taught them by example how to leave a legacy of love, kindness and grace.

Family trips going camping, fishing and to the beach were some of Dewayne’s favorite things to do. He loved the ocean and everything outdoors. He especially enjoyed heading out on the road on his motorcycle with Myra to explore new sights and spend time together. Nothing was more important to him than spending time with his family.

Dewayne worked the majority of his life at Licking’s Town and Country grocery store. He enjoyed talking to his customers and building lifelong relationships with the people in their town. The strong ties worked both ways, as the store took great care of him and his family throughout his illness. They have been a great support to Myra and Dewayne throughout the years.

Dewayne was preceded in death by his father, Howard. He is survived by his mother, Nadine; his beloved wife Myra; his children, Michael and Elizabeth Nelson, Andrew Nelson, Dolly and Jason Beal, Jeremyah and Shelby Nelson; grandchildren: Nicholas, Heather, Cody, Adam, Douglas, Bella, Kiara, Holly, Ariana, Ellie and Skylee.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to ZERO – The End of Prostate Cancer, 515 King Street, Suite 420, Alexandria, VA 22314.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 17, 2017 at Deer Lick Park from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Come and share memories with the family, enjoy barbecue and bring a side dish or dessert.