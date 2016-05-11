Dianna Lyne Herbert was born May 20, 1956, in St. Louis, to George Dalton and the late Dorothy Naomi Dalton. On May 21, 2017, at the age of 61, she gained her wings and ascended to join her mother, sister, and brothers whom she missed deeply.

Dianna is the amazing mother of Eva Marie Fleming. Her four grandchildren, Meranda Lee Ann Fleming, Chloe Ainslee Fleming, Lilly Naomi Fleming, and Danielle Breanne Fleming were her joys. She was dedicated and loved her sisters and brothers and their spouses, the late Lee Roy Colonius and his wife Betty Joe, the late Thelma Jean Frazier and her husband Jerry, Kathy Amman, and the late William (Billy) Dalton. She will be missed by her beloved nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews whom she spoke about all of the time. Her partners in crime and best friend Karen Bartlette and her husband Danny will always cherish her presence in their lives and the time they spent together. She will be missed by anyone who had the honor of meeting her and spending time with her.

Dianna was an amazing person. In her lifetime she had many professions, tried many new things. The one thing that always prevailed was her huge heart. She was a caregiver, an amazing mother, grandmother, aunt, daughter and best friend. She painted beautiful landscapes, and her granddaughters always looked forward to the things she’d make, every game of Yahtzee, and time spent with her. Nothing made her happier than a good song, a cup of coffee, and the people she loved being by her side.

Dianna’s life was celebrated on Friday, May 26, 2017, at Fox Funeral Home, in Licking, Missouri. She will be missed by all, but as she always said, no goodbyes, she will see her loved ones soon.

Memorial contributions may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Society.