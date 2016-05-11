Don M. Hollis, 75, of Licking passed away at home on March 16, 2018. Don was born on July 14, 1942 in Hannibal, MO. Everyone who knew Don called him a friend. He will be greatly missed by many friends and family. He was a great father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and uncle. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at his beloved Mooney Hollow home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Don’s name to Three Rivers Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net