Don Miller, age 84, the son of Francis and Alta McKinney Miller was born February 9, 1934 in Yukon, Mo. He passed away on July 25, 2018 in Houston, Mo.

Don grew up in the Yukon area and attended a one room school in Yukon.

He married Pat Lewis on October 28, 1975 in Miami, Ok. and would have celebrated 43 years together this October. They had 5 children.

He was preceded in death by his parents; 3 sisters, Ethel Cummins, Ann Ward and Ruth Ward; one brother, Homer Miller and an infant brother, Clayton.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Pat Miller; 5 children, Susie Swezey and husband John of Arcadia, KS, Janet Douglas and husband David of Springfield, Mo, Angie Quinlan of Houston, Mo, Lewis Miller and wife Sara of Yukon, Mo, and Donnie Miller and wife Tanya of West Plains, Mo.; 9 grandchildren, Sean Douglas and wife Megan, Melanie Jefferis and husband Wayne, Jared Douglas, Elizabeth ReVelle and husband Joe, Evan Buse, Lewis Miller II, Trey Miller, Lane Miller and Lila Miller; 3 great grandsons, Gage Jefferis, William and Wyatt ReVelle; numerous other relatives and the many friends he made through the years.

Don drove a truck for 33 years, however his heart was in farming. He had dairy and beef cattle operations much of his life and did all the work necessary to have healthy productive herds up until his final days. Often Don used unique methods that would cut costs while always getting top dollar for the calves he raised.

Don spent many hours visiting with friends and drinking coffee, around those tables of wisdom. He shared about his boyhood days, trips and experiences he had over the road, cattle and farm stories, and he was always proud to share about the accomplishments of all his kids. He had a great wealth of knowledge about the Yukon area and the families that had lived there. He loved recalling and sharing those stories. Those were enjoyable times with friends, but these times took a back seat to spending time with his family, especially at breakfast. He knew that family time together was precious and many wonderful memories were made. Unforgettable sharing, laughing and of course food. Don will be missed so much by his family and friends, but he will not be forgotten in their hearts.

Don enjoyed dirt track racing once his sons became involved in the sport. For 19 years Don never missed a race at any track where the Miller Farms race car was competing. The number 26 was chosen by Don because it was the unit number of his beloved 1967 Diamond T truck that was known as “ole pitiful”. Through the years of racing Don made many friendships in the racing communities of Missouri and northern Arkansas.

Don was blessed to enjoy many active years on this earth. It was a combination of blessing from God along with a drive to fight through pain and illness and make the most of life no matter what stood in his way. Because he put his faith in Jesus Christ, he has a new home. God’s word says in Romans 10:13 “For whoever calls upon the name of the Lord shall be saved”. Don was always a God believing person who in his final months called out to Jesus to forgive him of his sins. Due to his faith in Jesus, he is now in Heaven with the ones who went before him.

Memorials may be made to Texas County Hospice of Care or St Jude Childrens Research Hospital. Go to www.evansfh.com to send an online condolence.

A Graveside celebration of Life was held Tuesday July 31, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at Ozark Cemetery with Jim Root and Rev. Kendall Ford officiating. Cremation and services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.