Don Monroe Keaton, formerly of Licking, passed away at his home in Parsons, KS on November 1, 2018.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Nola Keaton, brothers Norman, Ward and Fred Keaton, son Eddie, and wife of 61 years, Vergena (Ryno). Don leaves behind his sister, Geneva (Dave) Bruns of Jefferson City, two daughters, Donna (Gary) Lampert of O’Fallon, Dottie (Harry) Hudnut of Wentzville, and son Doug (Melinda) of Erie, KS. Don will also be greatly missed by his 13 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, and 12 great-great grandchildren.

Following a private graveside ceremony, a memorial service for local friends and family will be held at the Fox Fire Station in Licking, from 2:00-4:00 PM on Sunday, November 25, 2018.