A. Donald Ellis

Alvin Donald “Don” Ellis, the only son of the late Kenneth Paul and Myra Ellen Keeney Ellis, was born in Licking, Missouri on February 11, 1928. He passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Houston, Missouri. Mr. Ellis was 89.

Don left behind a daughter, (Elizabeth) Kay Greer, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, four grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and one great-great-grandson. He was preceded in death by his son Kenneth, who died in an auto accident at the age of 41.

In 1981 Don married Rose Mary McElhinney. This marriage to Rose Mary provided Don with one stepson, three stepdaughters, 7 step-grandchildren, six step-great-grandchildren, and a step-great-great granddaughter born just 17 days before Don’s death. Rose Mary passed away in January 2008.

After graduating from Licking High School Don became a truck driver. Over the many years of driving trucks, Don had the opportunity to travel through all 48 continental states, and even drove to Alaska. It was a career that he enjoyed until he retired in his mid-70s. Rose Mary enjoyed travel as well, so for several years they were a husband/wife driving team. When Don was at home he enjoyed talking to other ham radio operators on his radio equipment. Don was a member of the First Baptist Church of Licking.

A graveside memorial service will be held at the Licking Cemetery on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. It will be under the direction of Fox Funeral Home, and will be officiated by family friend, Pastor Jimmy Miller.

Online condolences may be made at www.foxfh.net